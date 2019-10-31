Daum tv pot

pot player multimedia player support windows 8.1

windows 8

windows 7

windows vista

windows XP 32bit download 64bit download

Provides the maximum performance

with the minumum resource using DXVA, CUDA, QuickSync.

Get the best out of what you have.

Supports various types of 3D glasses

so you can get the 3D experience

anytime you want using your 3DTV or PC.

Various output format

(Side by Side, Top and Bottom, Page Flipping) supported.

Text subtitles(SMI & SRT), DVD(Vobsub)

and Blu-ray subtitles,

ASS/SSA animation and SMI Ruby tags, etc.

No need to install different codecs all the time when using the player.

Supports OpenCodec so users can easily add whatever codecs they want.